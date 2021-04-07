Discover 14 outdoor works of art on Coast-to-Coast Trail from Jurong to Punggol

SINGAPORE - Fourteen outdoor art installations have sprung up in parks on the Coast-to-Coast Trail between Jurong and Punggol. These text-based works by Singapore artists are on display till June 6 as part of Rewritten: The World Ahead Of Us - a project by the National Arts Council's Public Art Trust.

Here are five highlights.

Bond by Jerome Ng And Zed Haan

Part-sculpture, part-pavilion, this installation at Ang Mo Kio Linear Park invites visitors to clamber in and meditate on a four-part poem cut out of a steel structure.

As sunlight shines through the letter-shaped gaps, lines of poetry are illuminated, sometimes thrown into relief by shadows on the concrete and brick seats and steps below. "There is a joyful calm/A soothing balm," reads one couplet in this artwork that explores how ideas of space, intimacy and relationships have evolved during the pandemic.

Anamorphic Vibes by Adeline Loo and Cheong Yew Mun



PHOTO: ADELINE LOO AND CHEONG YEW MUN



"Courage" and "anxiety", two words that often come up during the pandemic, are spelt out in this sculpture at Sengkang Riverside Park. Which word you see depends on your point of view. Closer inspection will also reveal that the work is made up of a network of colourful acrylic threads. These were strung together by hand and suggest human vulnerability and interconnectedness.

Jian by Cheryl Chiw



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A short trek up a grassy slope at Punggol Waterway Park will lead visitors to this stainless-steel sculpture inspired by the Chinese character "jian". The word could mean "in between", "within" or "room", and is composed of the characters for "door" and "sun". Visitors are invited to play music on their phones; the artist's playlist can be accessed via a QR code. They can place the devices in a niche in the structure and listen to the music reverberating in the sculpture's cavity. Talk about leaving room for interpretation.

Yellow by James Tan and Petrina Dawn Tan



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



At dawn and dusk, step onto Lorong Halus Bridge and watch sunlight filter through yellow polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, drapes, which bathe pedestrians in a yellow glow and colour their impressions of the leafy scenery. This site-specific work was inspired by Singaporean poet and playwright Robert Yeo's poem Those In Urban Yellow, two stanzas of which have been inscribed on the bridge.

It Takes Time by Robert Zhao Renhui



PHOTO: ROBERT ZHAO



Eleven lightboxes at Jurong Lake Gardens bear the words, "It Takes Time", on one side and a sequence of photographs charting the year-long development of a young tree on the other. Every month, a new image of the growing tree will be installed and unveiled to the public. This durational installation celebrates the beauty of small, simple changes in nature.

The trail is pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly. Go to the National Arts Council website for detailed directions.