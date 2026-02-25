For subscribers
2026 Singapore theatre season
Director Chong Tze Chien examines power and tyranny in his take on Lord Of The Flies
SINGAPORE – At an industrial building in Geylang, six boys, barefoot and in mottled singlets, are caught in a recurring call and echo. The spontaneous anthem of the day? California Dreamin’ by vocal group The Mamas & The Papas, in tribute to the dead plant of one of the actors.
As yet another refrain starts up – “All the leaves are brown...” – Singapore International Festival of Arts director Chong Tze Chien laments: “Can you believe this is my life every day?”