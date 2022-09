SINGAPORE – Explore the idea of home and snack on Ah Hua Kelong hor d’oeuvres at The Theatre Practice’s first live productions since the pandemic.

Writer-actress Ng Mun Poh’s Chinese monodrama Almost Home explores the tensions of family and duty in a story inspired by her own life as a Malaysian away from home over the past two years. It will be staged at The Theatre Practice’s black box space from Sept 14 to 18.