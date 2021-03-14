Different definitions of arts venue's status a key issue in recent exchange

A bone of contention between The Substation and the National Arts Council (NAC) in its recent exchange has been the different definitions of The Substation's status and how this impacts funding.

The Substation maintains it is an arts centre, not an arts group, and that its financial and operating model is different from that of arts groups.

But the NAC said: "The Substation should appropriately be compared against other Major Companies, some of which also operate premises and arts centres similar to The Substation, but do not rely on government funding to the same extent. NAC has funded The Substation for its work under the Major Companies scheme as there are no other schemes that provide multi-year and sustained organisational funding."

The Major Company Scheme, as defined by the NAC, "supports the professional and artistic development of registered arts organisations that represent excellence in their core mission, whether it is in art making, outreach or serving the sector". The grant supports between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of a company's total qualifying costs.

For the financial year 2020, the NAC supported 50 Major Companies, including the Singapore Dance Theatre, Chinese Theatre Circle and Nadi Singapura.

The NAC also said The Substation "relies on almost 90 per cent of its income from government funding, including the commercial tenancy income it derives from leasing out parts of the subsidised premises at 45 Armenian Street allocated by NAC".

The NAC said the heavy reliance on direct and indirect government funding would not be sustainable in the long term.

This inclusion of commercial tenancy income as indirect funding has become a topic of discussion in the arts community, some of whom are worried about what they see as the introduction of a new indicator of financial sustainability.

There are other grant recipients with premises that are sublet for commercial use, such as photography and film centre Objectifs, whose space in Middle Road is also home to restaurant Artichoke. Objectifs is housed under the Arts Centre Scheme in the NAC's Framework For Arts Spaces.

In the financial year ended March last year, The Substation earned $539,488 from rental, including the $300,000 rental from Timbre. While Objectifs' report for the financial year ended March last year does not have a separate category for rental income, it recorded $539,488 under "Others Income".

The Substation's financial statement for FY2020 reported total expenditure of $1,103,701 and $591,062 (53.5 per cent) in government grants. Objectifs reported total expenditure of $1,051,154 and $461,550 (43.9 per cent) in government grants.

Asked if indirect funding would now be a financial indicator for sustainability, the NAC said: "We encourage all Major Companies to have sound business models and good governance that will help them plan a sustainable future, especially in this post-Covid normal. These include the select arts groups who have been allocated arts housing spaces that allow a percentage of commercial gross floor area.

"Managing commercial tenants requires different skill sets and can pose challenges for arts groups, but the best of our arts companies have shown they can manage such spaces, serve both audiences and arts community, while being financially sustainable."

While the Esplanade and the National Gallery Singapore are much larger entities with different organisational structures and key performance indicators, these arts institutions also earn income from commercial tenants. The Esplanade reported an income of $7,086,000 from mall and other rentals for the financial year ended March last year, while the National Gallery recorded rental income of $4,683,546 for the same period.

These two institutions also receive government subvention for their building rentals, which for the Esplanade amounted to $18,361,000 for the financial year ended 2020. There is no figure available for the National Gallery.

Asked if there were plans to review the Major Company Scheme, the NAC said: "We regularly review the Major Companies scheme, the last was in 2017, as the arts scene and the country evolve."