Delfi Orchard locks down Tang Contemporary Art premises after alleged failure to pay rent
- Delfi Orchard has closed Tang Contemporary Art’s Singapore gallery and disabled lifts after alleged unpaid rent.
- Artists and suppliers say they are still owed money, though a gallery manager said an October exhibition would still go ahead.
- Tang Contemporary Art’s Singapore troubles follow the abrupt closure of one of its Hong Kong outlets.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Delfi Orchard has forcibly shut down international art gallery Tang Contemporary Art in the mall and disabled lifts to its sixth floor space after alleged failure by the gallery to pay rent, The Straits Times has learnt.
The decision was enforced on Oct 8, when gallery staff arrived to find the entrance locked. A spokesman for the mall did not provide the reason for this but confirmed to ST that the 7,500 sq ft premise had been closed.