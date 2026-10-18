David McCloskey’s London Station pits American and British spy agencies against each other

Author David McCloskey with a baseball bat signed by stars from the Cleveland Indians, the same bat that one of his characters, Artemis Aphrodite Procter, keeps in her office.

DALLAS, TEXAS - After he left the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) but before he began publishing spy novels, David McCloskey worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. The job gave him a useful window into the childish habits of powerful people.

Once, he was in a meeting when the client, the chief executive officer of a large company, became fixated on an open can of Diet Coke left on a table by a subordinate. “What the (expletive) is this?” the executive shouted, gesticulating at the Coke. While everyone looked on in embarrassed horror, the executive summoned the offender back into the room, pointed out that his wife was not there to pick up after him and made him carry the can to the bin.