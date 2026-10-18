David McCloskey’s London Station pits American and British spy agencies against each other
- David McCloskey’s new novel, London Station, imagines the CIA and British spies turning against each other after a bad leadership clash in a post-Trump future.
- McCloskey uses his CIA and McKinsey experience to write detailed spy fiction, with sharp humour, dark deaths, and a strong focus on agency politics rather than action scenes.
- His career is growing fast: he has a podcast, a three-book deal in progress, a TV series planned, and a new Damascus Station sequel now being written.
AI generated
DALLAS, TEXAS - After he left the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) but before he began publishing spy novels, David McCloskey worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. The job gave him a useful window into the childish habits of powerful people.
Once, he was in a meeting when the client, the chief executive officer of a large company, became fixated on an open can of Diet Coke left on a table by a subordinate. “What the (expletive) is this?” the executive shouted, gesticulating at the Coke. While everyone looked on in embarrassed horror, the executive summoned the offender back into the room, pointed out that his wife was not there to pick up after him and made him carry the can to the bin.