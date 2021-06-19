David Bowie painting from donation bin up for auction

MONTREAL • A painting by British pop icon David Bowie, which was recently discovered at a Canadian store that resells donated goods, has frantic bidders lining up for a chance to own it.

The computer and acrylic collage on canvas is part of the so-called D Head series of portraits of the Ziggy Stardust rocker himself, his friends and others that he had painted between 1995 and 1997.

It is signed on the back with his initials.

Opening bids of more than C$15,000 (S$16,300) blew past Toronto auction house Cowley Abbot's estimated C$9,000 to C$12,000 valuation of the diminutive artwork.

The online auction closes on Thursday.

"We were very excited to discover that the artwork was original and authentic," auctioneer Rob Cowley said.

"We are fans of David Bowie's work and it is very exciting to bring an artwork by him to the market."

The 24cm by 20cm painting of a pale figure dressed in teal clothes, with teal and red hair on a crimson background, was sold through a website around 2001.

It somehow found itself two decades later at a donations store in South River, Ontario - 300km north of Toronto.

There, an anonymous buyer paid C$5 for it.

Bowie attended art school and was an avid collector.

His estate fetched tens of millions of dollars after his death in January 2016, for some 350 works from his collection - including by artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, Henry Moore and Damien Hirst.

But Bowie's own artworks, said Mr Cowley, rarely go on sale.

Starting with Space Oddity in 1969, Bowie scored hit after hit over more than four decades, ranging from The Jean Genie and Heroes in the 1970s to Let's Dance and Modern Love in the 1980s to more recent hits like 2013's wistful Where Are We Now?

Many of these became era-defining hits around the world, while successively defining what it meant to be a music legend.

Bowie died of cancer two days after the release of his 25th studio album, Blackstar, on his 69th birthday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE