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Concert review

Dang Thai Son’s recital a piano masterclass; Julius Asal displays musical maturity

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Chopin competition winner Dang Thai Son (front) and competition finalist Ewa Pablocka (behind) gave a joint recital.

Chopin competition winner Dang Thai Son (front) and competition finalist Ewa Pablocka (behind) gave a joint recital.

PHOTO: UNG RUEY LOON

Chang Tou Liang

  • Dang Thai Son and Ewa Poblocka turned their recital into a piano masterclass, with Chopin, Mozart, Schubert and Poulenc played with colour, balance and lively give-and-take.
  • Julius Asal’s 'Last Words' recital focused on farewell, madness and death, with Schumann, Beethoven and Lera Auerbach played with clarity, restraint and emotional depth.
  • The reviewer praised Dang’s Chopin authority and Asal’s maturity at 29, showing both as strong interpreters who combined technical skill with deep musical feeling.

AI generated

From Solo To Dialogue
Dang Thai Son & Ewa Poblocka Piano Recital
Esplanade Concert Hall
Nov 7, 7.30 pm

Last Words
Julius Asal Piano Recital
Victoria Concert Hall
Nov 11, 8pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.