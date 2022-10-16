Dance review: Spectacular visuals in Tree Of Codes, but no soul

Dance

Tree of Codes

Wayne McGregor, Olafur Eliasson, Jamie xx

Esplanade Theatre

Last Saturday, 8pm

Tree of Codes, the headlining main stage act of the Esplanade’s da:ns festival this year, borrows its title from the 2010 literary sculpture by Jonathan Safran Foer. A trio of international juggernauts - choreographer Wayne McGregor, sculptor and installation artist Olafur Eliasson and composer Jamie xx - lend their clout to the visual extravaganza commissioned by the Manchester International Festival in 2015.