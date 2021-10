T.H.E Dance Company, P7:1SMA, Frontier Danceland, Raw Moves and Chowk Productions

da:ns festival

Esplanade Theatre, Oct 8 and 15, 8pm

This Esplanade commission brought together five home-grown contemporary dance companies on a single platform, a showcase that highlighted the spirit of camaraderie in the local dance community even as it raised questions about how best to present new works created amid pandemic restrictions.