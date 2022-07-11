Dance review: From orchids to rice in a striking, scattered Dancers' Locker

Mark Robles' Bayhana ventures beyond the studio and to the outdoor stage in the fold of Goodman Arts Centre's circular block. PHOTO: BERNIE NG
Germaine Cheng
Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Frontier Danceland
Frontier Danceland Studio and Goodman Arts Centre Amphitheatre, July 8

Annually, Frontier Danceland turns its studio into a stage, providing opportunities for its artists to present new choreography at Dancers' Locker.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top