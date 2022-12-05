Dance review: A whiplash of intensities in Seeing Through the Eyes of Impermanence II

Helix is a rework of Kuik Swee Boon's original piece, Helix, in progress, which was first performed in 2016. PHOTO: BERNIE NG
Charmaine Lim
Updated
Published
28 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Seeing Through The Eyes of Impermanence II
The Human Expression
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Friday (Dec 2), 8pm

The Human Expression (T.H.E) staged two wildly different dances in Seeing Through The Eyes Of Impermanence II.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top