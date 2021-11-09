Crypto art history on display

A major week-long non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exhibition kicked off at Fine Art Storage Services at Le Freeport on Sunday, with about 30 artworks from artists such as Beeple, Andy Warhol and others in the digital and crypto art world.

Right Click + Save is presented by Coinhako, a digital assets wallet service provider, and Appetite, a multi-concept space and research centre. It runs till Sunday and will present the exhibits in a motley of formats - via screens, monitors, projections and as framed prints.