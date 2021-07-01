For Subscribers
Crafting a different path
They are savvy with social media, hungry to learn and passionate about keeping old traditions alive. The Straits Times speaks to four millennial craftspeople who have eschewed the corporate ladder and chosen to work with their hands for a living
Metal craftsman Matthias Yong, 25, loves the feel of bare metal - particularly stainless steel - so much so that he named his workshop studio Baremetalco.
"When metals are powder coated, that cheapens the workmanship," says Yong over the hum of machinery at the studio in Toa Payoh Industrial Park.
