Crack The Case: Wonderland is an immersive tea party worth crashing

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Tan Rui Shan as the March Hare in Crack The Case: Wonderland.

Crack The Case: Wonderland

Sight Lines Entertainment

Goodman Arts Centre Blackbox

Thursday, 7.30pm

Between the haze and humidity, Singapore could use some colour and whimsy, and Sight Lines Entertainment has obliged.

Crack The Case: Wonderland, the company’s fifth and final immersive detective experience, sets its mystery at the Mad Hatter’s un-birthday tea party, where someone has stolen the Madness itself.

Previous editions skewed towards adult audiences. This year’s edition is family-friendly as the company draws inspiration from author Lewis Carroll, whose Alice In Wonderland began as a story for his friend’s young daughter. It has since outgrown its children’s tale origins to charm readers of every age. Crack The Case: Wonderland has specific shows suitable for parents and children.

Guests have 90 minutes at the Goodman Arts Centre Blackbox to find the culprit, return the loot and restore whimsy. Sight Lines is resourceful in its transformation of the large room into a garden lawn. Rattan dividers and billowing silky sheets carve out makeshift rabbit holes that visitors slip inside to explore each character’s secrets.

Each visitor roams Wonderland at his own pace and gathers different kinds of evidence. That makes it best experienced with a group, rather than solo.

The clues strike a good balance: easy enough to keep the momentum going, but tricky enough to keep the audience puzzling over potential red herrings.

There is enough evidence to implicate almost anyone, but a little critical thinking is all it takes to find the culprit and the motive. The more decorated nooks, however, drew most of the crowd’s attention, and it was unclear whether that was deliberate misdirection or thin signposting.

The cast of Crack The Case: Wonderland (from left) Masturah Oli, Tan Rui Shan, Noah Yap, Victoria Lam and Zulfiqar Izzudin. PHOTO: SIGHT LINES ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-director Krish Natarajan’s script is an homage to Carroll’s playful use of language. The dialogue is propelled by rhyme and wordplay (a character asks if the Hatter’s “feetora” ran away) and even features a rap on the coolness of hats.

Beneath the fun lies veiled social commentary, such as quips about Singaporean pragmatism. There is an allusion to Singapore’s ban on vapes, and the Queen of Hearts – true to Carroll's original portrayal – champions capital punishment. Meme references, Singlish and Jabberwocky-inspired babble camouflage the critique.

Masturah Oli’s Queen commands the room and is the show’s highlight with a powerful voice that deftly shifts in pitch and feeling. Through Noah Yap – known for the Ah Boys To Men film franchise – the Mad Hatter becomes a Singlish-spouting dandy with a shock of orange hair.

Tan Rui Shan plays up the March Hare’s skittishness, which helps to deflect the audience’s unpredictable lines of interrogation. Zulfiqar Izzudin’s Cheshire Cat is poker-faced and beguiling. The Caterpillar, played by Victoria Lam, is the rebel of the group, accentuated by her steampunk accessories.

Audiences get into the game of solving the mystery in Crack The Case: Wonderland. PHOTO: SIGHT LINES ENTERTAINMENT

Costumes by Tan Jia Hui come in vibrant purples, blues, fuchsias and patterns reminiscent of Vivienne Westwood. Russell Goh’s intricate set is peppered with late-Victorian curios, such as antique goblets and a gramophone.

The audience at the October 8 media preview consisted largely of social media personalities, who were exuberant while uncovering evidence, and put their phones to inventive use in one particular scene, using the air drop function to share information with the rest of the audience.

Sight Lines Entertainment’s new run of immersive mysteries Midnight Murders is planned in partnership with speakeasy bar Mama Diam and opens in November. As farewells go, Crack The Case: Wonderland is a mad tea party worth crashing.

Book It/Crack The Case: Wonderland

Where: Block M, Level 1, Goodman Arts Centre Blackbox, 90 Goodman Road, Singapore 439053

When: Till Nov 1, various times

Admission: $88 Standard Experience, $128 VIP Experience

Info: bookmyshow.sg/e/CTCW2026