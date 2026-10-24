Content creator Shamsydar Ani reads crime thrillers for a dose of escapism 

Who: Shamsydar Ani, 36, is a Singaporean digital content creator focusing on food. She was a contestant on the first season of MasterChef Singapore (2018 to 2023), where she was nicknamed “Sambal Queen”. A mother of two, she creates food content aimed at mums and reads with her children. She is a ReadSG advocate for 2026, a role she says she is happy to take on.

“I’m reading Those People Next Door (2023) by Kia Abdullah. I discovered her on BookTok on TikTok.

As much as I am a traditional wife – I like grandma activities like sewing, cooking and playing with my kids – when it comes to reading and watching shows, I like crime and thrillers. They have always been my preferred genres since I was in school.

I recently discovered Abdullah , and realised that her pacing and storytelling are really interesting. I like the different perspectives she brings to crime and thrillers. They are not like the typical mafia stories.

Those People Next Door is a little bit slow compared with her previous book, Next Of Kin (2021), which was much more exciting and kept me at the edge of my seat. I finished it in a day.

I am a fast reader, so sometimes I regret buying books because I will finish them in a day or a week and think I have wasted $20. I could have just gone to the library to borrow them instead. But newer titles can be a little difficult to get from the library.

The book is interesting because it explores racism and what it is like to be a minority in a country with a family of first-generation citizens. As a minority in Singapore myself, it feels somewhat familiar, but it also gives me a different perspective on how people handle these situations.

When I was in school, Harry Potter (1997 to 2007) was a form of escapism from reality.

It is the same for me now. I think my life is just a little bit too mundane, so I want whatever I read or watch to be a lot more exciting.

I try to read during lunchtime when my kids are at school. I read whenever I have pockets of time. Because of the nature of my job, I am always online, so I also see reading as a break for my eyes from the computer and phone.

I try to read for at least half an hour at a time, whenever I can. My evenings are reserved for reading with the kids.

I quite like reading on my sofa. I also enjoy reading on the train when I am commuting.

A book I always return to is Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential (2000). I just started reading it again after a few years because younger generations, including Gen Z, have recently discovered him.

His television content really gave me a lot of perspective on being in the kitchen and he inspired me to go on MasterChef.

I don’t have a particular favourite quote from him, but I have always loved how he advocated for travelling and exploring a country like a local, while putting aside your differences and perceived thoughts about a particular country.

He was also an amazing writer. You wouldn’t necessarily think he could write, but he wrote from his heart. You can really feel it when you read his books.

I do have a Kindle, which is already quite old, and I have been thinking about upgrading to a Kobo.

At one point, I was really into Freida McFadden’s books. I didn’t want to wait for the physical copies, so I bought the digital version from Amazon and finished the entire series in about three weeks.

I get terrible blindness when I am reading. I can’t do anything unless I finish the book or at least a chapter because I want to know what is going to happen.”