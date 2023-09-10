Concert review: Yong Siew Toh Orchestral Institute points to future of classical ensembles

Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Orchestral Institute

Conservatory Concert Hall

Saturday, 7.30pm

It cannot be overestimated how Yong Siew Toh Conservatory, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has impacted and transformed the face of classical orchestral music in Singapore. Scores of music students who graduate every year have joined the rank and file of the Singapore Symphony and Singapore Chinese Orchestras, Orchestra of the Music Makers, re:Sound Collective, T’ang and Concordia Quartets, besides forming the nucleus of Red Dot Baroque. Whoever thought that one alumnus, Kahchun Wong, would become the chief conductor of the Halle and Japan Philharmonic Orchestras?