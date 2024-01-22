Concert review: Violinist Kevin Zhu proves he is a serious and thinking musician

Kevin Zhu plays Shostakovich

Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique

Orchestra of the Music Makers

Esplanade Concert Hall

Jan 21, 5pm

American-Chinese violinist Kevin Zhu continued his fine streak of concerts in Singapore, following up his splendid solo recital on Jan 12 with a performance of Soviet-era Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s First Violin Concerto In A Minor (Op.99) with the Orchestra of the Music Makers, conducted by Chan Tze Law.

Composed in 1948, but premiered by violin great David Oistrakh in 1955, after dictator Joseph Stalin’s death, it is considered the greatest of all 20th-century violin concertos.

Zhu and the orchestra played as if they meant every bit of that billing, with the dark and bitter Nocturne probing the innermost depths of the soul. The searing intensity of his violin tone and pinpoint intonation made this an enthralling journey, one that also scaled the heights of parody, dripping with acid wit and sarcasm.

His razor-edged reflexes served the quicksilver Scherzo and klezmer-influenced closing Burlesque to a tee, but it was the sheer gravitas displayed in the dead-serious Passacaglia and cadenza that stood out.

As if to emphasise, Zhu’s encore of the slow movement from J.S. Bach’s Sonata No. 2 showed he was no mere showy virtuoso, but a serious and thinking musician as well.

The evening opened unusually with Maurice Ravel’s La Valse, a splashy showpiece which often closes concerts with a bang. It did not really matter if the orchestra chose fun and games first, because this was a portrayal of old Vienna and the beloved waltz at the end of an epoch.

Conductor Chan’s mastery of rubato, slowing at parts and later cranking up the velocity, gave this performance a sense of inevitability, like a dying empire swallowed up by an unwinnable war.

Polished string playing, which lent an indelible sheen to La Valse, was called for again in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 In B Minor (Op.74), also known as the Pathetique Symphony, which closed the concert. Premiered just a week before the composer’s untimely passing, an eternal mystery revolved around the cause of death: Was it cholera or suicide?

This performance left little doubt that the 48-minute work was a farewell to life without a final flourish. The oppressive mood of its opening, the droll bassoon solo and descending melodic line on poignant strings left clues, with a furious fugato providing some semblance of struggle against fate.

Even the bittersweet waltz of the second movement was coloured by the timpani’s ominous beat, like a clock running down its time.

The third movement’s march, inexorable in its progression, was distinguished by crisply spun wind and brass playing. Its loud and pompous ending was merely a ruse, prompting nervous but premature applause, but the final tragedy had yet to unfold.

The Adagio Lamentoso finale said it all, but the vision of the Orchestra of the Music Makers was not one born of neuroses, but rather world-weariness and ultimate despair. The pacing was judged perfectly, with neither sentimentality nor histrionics as its guide, which made it all the more memorable.