Concert review: Violinist Kam Ning excites, pianist Chiyan Wong tricks and treats

Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Spin the wheel now
Singapore Symphony OrchestraVictoria Concert Hall, Wednesday (Oct 27)
Chiyan WongEsplanade Concert Hall, Sunday (Oct 31)
Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.