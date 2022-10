Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Victoria Concert Hall

Last Friday, 7.30pm and last Sunday, 4pm

Conducted by music director Hans Graf, this was a Singapore Symphony Orchestra concert which had a bit of everything. Its odds and ends made for initial confusion but good sense eventually prevailed. Opening with two works sung by the Singapore Symphony Chorus and Youth Choir, both Brahms’ Nanie and Beethoven’s Elegischer Gesang (Elegiac Song) centred on the pity of death.