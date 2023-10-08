Concert review: Take-no-prisoners performance from Kam-Harwood-Lim piano trio

Kam-Harwood-Lim Trio



Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Concert Hall

Friday

Lovers of chamber music have never had it so good.

In recent months, they were treated to excellent concerts by the T’ang and Concordia Quartets, More Than Music duo and Yong Siew Toh Conservatory’s piano quintet.

Now meet the piano trio formed by London-based Singaporean violinist Kam Ning, British cellist Richard Harwood and Britain-trained Singaporean pianist Lim Yan in a programme that traced the history of the piano trio medium.

Joseph Haydn was the “father of the piano trio”, having composed as many as 45 of them. Of these, only one is performed with any frequency, his Piano Trio in G major (Hob.XV:25) published in 1795. Opening this concert, a more congenial work would be hard to find, one oozing salon charm from every pore. As with such early trios, the keyboardist was the acknowledged leader, with string players providing the accompaniment.

While Kam’s violin had some pretty melodies to mull over, spare a thought for Harwood’s cello, whose role was to play the perfect sidekick to his partners. Even in the Rondo all’Ongarese, popularly known as the Gypsy Rondo, it was Lim’s piano which dominated, overseeing the abrupt shifts in tempos and modes which made for an enjoyable ride.

All this was turned on its head in Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No.2 in E minor (Op.67), where Harwood was obliged to open with harmonics, effecting tinnitus in excruciating high registers. This wartime work, which premiered in 1944, made for uneasy listening because of its grim countenance. Grating dissonances, bare octaves and insistently hammering rhythms were par for the course, the aural equivalent of treading barefoot on broken glass.

The piano was now an instrument of percussion, content with issuing beats over which strings ran riot, culminating in the second movement’s demented fast waltz. The slow third movement was typical Shostakovich, a passacaglia with long-held piano chords establishing a funereal and plodding pace for short variations to unfold.

This led into the finale’s infamous “dance of death”, centered on a Jewish tune which once heard, would be an earworm for the ages. A vision of the Holocaust, with Jews led to their graves by a village band, is the chilling and abiding memory evoked by this music.

The trio gave a take-no-prisoners performance, and the audience members held their breath for a few moments after its subdued close before erupting in loud applause. They had been compelled to understand what the music meant.

With the first half closing on a dark and sobering note, the second half was lit by the sunshine of Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No.1 in D minor (Op.49), likely the most performed of pianos trio in Singapore. Its sheer likeability has to do with the Biedermeier years of 1839, where a cult of beauty was prized over mundane reality.

The Kam-Harwood-Lim trio made every movement a veritable song without words, besides letting rip with the early Romantic era’s trademark prestidigitation, and the chamber concert with marked contrasts closed on a cheerful and optimistic note.