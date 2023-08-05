Concert review: Seika Ishida’s take on Chopin piano concerto lacked fire

Seika Ishida Plays Chopin

Singapore Symphony Orchestra – Hans Graf (conductor), Seika Ishida (piano)

Victoria Concert Hall

Friday, 7.30pm

In his brief introduction to the concert programme, Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) music director Hans Graf spoke eloquently of how the three pieces heralded the growing significance of the Romantic movement in music, wherein the composers expressed deeper, more personal emotions in their music.

The comprehensive quality of the SSO’s playing this evening may well signal a coming of age in the partnership between the orchestra and its third music director.

Graf’s direction of Weber’s Oberon Overture had similarities to how he conducted the Mozart Magic Flute Overture a week earlier.

The plaintive horn solo and opening section felt quite leisurely, then he planted his foot on the accelerator to take the rest of the overture at a good trot.

There was excellent clarity and balance throughout, with snatches of Viennese lilt that made for a very satisfying opening.

Japanese pianist Seika Ishida was next on as soloist in Chopin’s second piano concerto. Just in her mid-20s, she had appeared as soloist with the SSO in the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 a little over a year ago.

Graf and the SSO continued in their inspired form, treating the orchestral part with as much care and conviction as they did the overture.

Ishida had a silky touch and fleet fingering, prerequisites for the concerto, composed by a man who redefined the virtuosity, variety and emotions that the piano could bring to the concert stage.

Her playing was as error-free as one could ask for, and she had excellent control through the slow, soft sections. What was lacking was the inner pathos and outward fire that are essential for the success of a Chopin concerto.

It was almost as if the solo and orchestra had swopped parts, leaving Graf and the SSO to create drama in the music.

The Steinway grand in the hall has a very healthy voice, as the pianists at the recent Singapore International Piano Festival showed, but it had an easy outing, barely stressed all evening.

Nothing stresses an orchestra like the performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 9. It is referred to as his “Great” symphony, distinguishing it from his sixth symphony in the same key, but the name also alludes to the fact that it was one of the longest symphonies written up to that time.

Being Schubert’s ninth and final symphony also invites comparison with Beethoven’s great Symphony No. 9.

Played with all the repeats, a performance is typically close to one hour, and musicians sometimes quip that Schubert could have done away with a repeat or two.

The performance was marked by Graf’s beautifully crafted lines, with well-nuanced progression through each movement.

The SSO played with great ease, always alert but seldom tense. The succession of woodwind solos at the start of the second movement, beginning with principal oboist Rachel Walker, were delightful.