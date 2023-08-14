Concert review: Pianoduo DUOR delighted with popular favourites in four hands recital

Pianists Yoshie Shiramizu (left) and Takashi Fujii formed Pianoduo DUOR in 2004. PHOTO: GUAN ZIWEN
Chang Tou Liang
Pianoduo DUOR
Singapore Conference Hall
Sunday, 7.30pm

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic abated, there have been piano recitals galore from visiting international artists, but two pianos/four hands concerts are still a rarity. So credit goes to Bechstein Music World for presenting Pianoduo DUOR, formed by Japanese pianists Takashi Fujii and Yoshie Shiramizu, who have been performing together since 2004. Their recital on two Bechstein grands was founded wholly on popular tunes and short pieces, but was a total treat.

