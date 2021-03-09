Concert review: Bored of Bach? Two pianists venture off the beaten path

Pianist Mark Cheng at his debut recital, Mark Cheng In Recital, in the Esplanade Recital Studio on March 3, 2021.
Pianist Mark Cheng at his debut recital, Mark Cheng In Recital, in the Esplanade Recital Studio on March 3, 2021.PHOTO: COURTESY OF MARK CHENG
  • Published
    18 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MARK CHENG IN RECITAL

Esplanade Recital Studio, last Wednesday (March 3)

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 