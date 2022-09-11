Comforting, compassionate read in these trying times

FICTION

LUCY BY THE SEA

By Elizabeth Strout

Viking/ Hardcover/304 pages/$28.30/ Books Kinokuniya

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lucy Barton's ex-husband, William, asks her to leave New York with him to shelter from the virus in a house by the sea.

She agrees, and the two of them end up spending weeks, and then months, together in Maine.

"William is my first husband; we were married for twenty years and we have been divorced for about that long as well," explains Lucy, who is in her 60s. "We are friendly, I would see him intermittently; we both were living in New York City, where we came when we first married. But because my (second) husband had died and his (third) wife had left him, I had seen him more this past year."

Elizabeth Strout's Lucy By The Sea follows from her 2021 novel, Oh William!, which has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Much of the book consists of Lucy's observations of the world around her, as well as her conversations with William, their friends and their two grown-up daughters.

There is good reason Strout, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her 2008 book Olive Kitteridge, has received so much acclaim. She has that rare ability to immerse readers in the world of her characters. You feel as though you are in the same room as Lucy - turning the last page almost feels like parting ways with a companion.

There is also a gentleness to Strout's writing that grounds the narrative even as the dramas of the pandemic and family unfold in the background. Moments of quiet revelation - infidelities, or glimpses into the indignities of incontinence and cancer - feel poignant and real, but also unsentimental.

The understated, unshowy prose might invite comparisons with fellow American writers such as Anne Tyler, whose style is more twee and homespun, and Lydia Davis, who is as sensitive, but perhaps more artful.

Its simplicity belies a quiet confidence, as well as a keen ear for rhythm and pacing. The events feel fresh and immediate: "The walk was a tarred path that went alongside the river, which sparkled in the sun that day; the leaves had finally started to come out and there was a sense of green and bright light; I thought the trees looked like young girls, tentative in their beauty. And there were dandelions here and there in the grassy areas."

One emerges from Lucy's world with a sense that life, with all its vagaries and imperfections, is still worth living.

Lucy By The Sea is a book for mature people, whatever their biological age. It is a compassionate, life-affirming read, and a much-needed balm for these trying times.

