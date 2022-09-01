Clawing through paint and plaster to find truth in art

Artist Jane Lee looks more like someone who buys art, rather than someone who makes it.

Stylishly coiffed and fashionably dressed, she might easily be mistaken for a lady who lunches instead of the creator of rather savage-looking art, some with claw marks made with her hands.

Lee has long since abandoned traditional painting paraphernalia like brushes for unconventional implements, such as kitchen utensils and even building tools like scrapers. In 2007, an artwork called Purple Drape, which looks like purple fabric hanging on a painting frame, won her the top place in the first International Residency Prize in Singapore and a $50,000 grant from the National Arts Council.

A year later, she showed Raw Canvas - an artwork made with paint applied with a syringe - at the Singapore Biennale to general critical acclaim, sealing her future as a full-time artist. In the past, she had been a fashion designer and a singer.

For her new solo exhibition Where Is Painting, she uses her hands to scrape away thick layers of different shades of blue paint, leaving primal forms of mark-making. She also claws away at plaster in a wall of the once pristine Sundaram Tagore Gallery to create an on-site installation, and tears through an adjoining plasterboard wall to create an aperture for another artwork.

Is this creative destruction? Or is she desperately trying to find out "Where Is Painting"?

The artist, who is in her 50s, says little. "I have been questioning what is painting. Do I know what is painting? The answer is, I don't." She adds that she is an artist and "not a teacher", and the viewer is left to guess the rest.

Revealing even less about her life before becoming an artist - "I want the focus to be on the work here" - there are some tantalising details that emerge nevertheless.

For instance, she received private art training in Singapore from a teacher from Nanjing, China, over four years in the early 1990s. "It was a very intense four years," she recalls, declining to reveal the teacher's name.

But the rigours of her traditional training - where she learnt about colour theory, and the effects of light and shadow as well as composition and fine-art painting techniques - left her feeling disenchanted with art as taught by her teacher. "After painting for some time, I realised this is not art to me. This is not my language. I was just imitating styles."

She adds: "There is a bit of rebellion against tradition I learnt in the past. I do question it."

Of her creative process, Lee says she is inspired by artists like Jackson Pollock (1912 to 1956), who is best known for paintings created by dripping paint over canvas.

She also admires the minimalist artist Robert Ryman (1930 to 2019), who began painting only after working as a security guard at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where he got to see abstract expressionist artworks up close.

There are certainly references to Pollock in her work, especially her pieces' visceral and urgent quality. Yet, Lee manages to stay true to herself and expresses a sense of liberation all her own.

She says: "To me, technique and skills can be accumulated. You can learn. But the freedom of letting go, be free, not bound by anything, I think that is precious."