Classically trained violinist Joy Yong reads in Chinese to train her attention span

Who: Joy Yong, better known as Joyy, the classically trained musician playing the instrument for The Violinist , as well as co-composing parts of the soundtrack. The animated feature won the Cristal for a feature film, the top award, at the 50th Annecy International Animation Film Festival; as well as the SACEM (Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music) award for Best Original Feature Film score. The film opens in cinemas on Sept 17.

The 37-year-old splits her time between Chengdu, where she founded contrast therapy wellness brand Seven, and Singapore. Her new seven-track EP Rewrite, which draws from contemporary J-rock, alternative pop, cinematic scoring and Mandopop, was released on Sept 18.

“I am now reading Sense And Sensibility by Jane Austen , but I am attempting it in Chinese .

I thought it would be a fun challenge and it has also made me appreciate just how much nuance there is across languages, especially in Chinese .

I read the English version many years ago and I have come to appreciate how different languages carry emotion differently. It is not just about translating words; it is about the subtle nuances in how a feeling is expressed.

Reading it this way has made me slow down and notice those differences, and that has been one of the most enjoyable parts of the experience.

To be honest, I picked it up to retrain my attention span. The plot and writing style are not the most exciting or fast-paced, in comparison to today’s world of micro dramas and short stories. But I am hoping these reading moments will slow down my brain and nervous system.

The storyline, however, is timeless and offers a window into the universal nature of the human psyche, which I find fascinating.

I usually try to read before bed because it is difficult to 100 per cent quieten my mind at other times of the day. Before bed is when everything has finally slowed down enough for me to settle into a book.

I have also noticed my attention span has changed over the years. So much of life and work now happens through screens and we are constantly encouraged to consume information as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Reading has become a conscious way of pushing back against that. It is an intentional discipline I am trying to cultivate to stay with one thought, one task at hand, one story in that moment, instead of having multiple tabs open in my brain all at once.

My favourite place to read is probably a cafe – the more soothing the aesthetic, the better. Natural light, a good cup of coffee and, of course, the selection music is imperative.

At home, a treat would be reading in a warm bath with candles lit. It feels like a little ritual and it makes reading feel less like another task to tick off and more like time I have intentionally carved out for myself to enjoy.

There are certain passages of writing I find myself coming back to.

One is from Anais Nin : ‘We do not grow absolutely, chronologically. We grow sometimes in one dimension, and not in another; unevenly. We grow partially. We are relative. We are mature in one realm, childish in another. The past, present, and future mingle and pull us backward, forward, or fix us in the present. We are made up of layers, cells, constellations.’

I love how it acknowledges that growth is not linear.

We can be completely different versions of ourselves depending on the situation we are in and I think there is something very freeing about that.

Another is by Jeanette Winterson: ‘You don’t fall in love like you fall in a hole. You fall like falling through space… P.S. You have to be brave.’

I love the image of love as stepping into someone else’s world rather than losing yourself. It is hopeful, but it also reminds me that choosing connection always asks for courage.

I much prefer physical books. One of my favourite things to do when I am overseas is browse bookshops without any particular title in mind . It feels much more leisurely and, sometimes, the books you weren’t looking for end up finding you.

I also like that reading a physical book is a genuine break from screens. I love the tactile experience of turning the pages and even the smell of paper. It feels much more immersive than reading digitally.”