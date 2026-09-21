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Chinese Theatre Circle’s One Love, A Legacy celebrates founders Joanna and Leslie Wong

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One Love, A Legacy celebrates the life stories of Joanna and Leslie Wong, the powerhouse couple behind Chinese Theatre Circle.

One Love, A Legacy celebrates the life stories of Joanna and Leslie Wong, the powerhouse couple behind Chinese Theatre Circle.

PHOTO: KEN CHEONG

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Ong Sor Fern

  • Chinese Theatre Circle’s One Love, A Legacy honours founders Joanna and Leslie Wong, showcasing their lifelong dedication to preserving Cantonese opera amid cultural challenges.
  • The show uses minimalist staging and archival visuals, blending traditional performances with modern elements like AI to revive Leslie Wong’s voice.
  • While the production warmly celebrates their legacy, it highlights ongoing struggles to sustain Cantonese opera’s relevance for future generations.

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One Love, A Legacy

Chinese Theatre Circle

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.