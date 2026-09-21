Theatre review
Chinese Theatre Circle’s One Love, A Legacy celebrates founders Joanna and Leslie Wong
- Chinese Theatre Circle’s One Love, A Legacy honours founders Joanna and Leslie Wong, showcasing their lifelong dedication to preserving Cantonese opera amid cultural challenges.
- The show uses minimalist staging and archival visuals, blending traditional performances with modern elements like AI to revive Leslie Wong’s voice.
- While the production warmly celebrates their legacy, it highlights ongoing struggles to sustain Cantonese opera’s relevance for future generations.
AI generated
One Love, A Legacy
Chinese Theatre Circle