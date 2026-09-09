Chinese opera doyenne Joanna Wong, 87, takes the stage and works with nephew, artist Ming Wong

Cantonese opera doyenne Joanna Wong (centre) is collaborating with her nephew, contemporary artist Ming Wong (right), on One Love, A Legacy. With them is her former student Christopher Choo, who helped to conceptualise the project.

SINGAPORE – The term “multimedia” has been used to describe Singaporean contemporary artist Ming Wong’s practice. But he chafes at being called the multimedia artist behind his latest work about his famous opera elders. “Well, multimedia,” he says. “I mean, Cantonese opera itself is multimedia, you know?”

The 55-year-old is not just referring to opera’s total theatre of vocals, live music, facial make-up , movement and stage design.

He hauls out an overhead projector to make a point about his 87-year-old opera artist aunt Joanna Wong’s experimental spirit. In the 1970s, she pioneered the use of English surtitles – written in black ink on transparency film sheets and beamed onto stage – to attract new audiences.

One Love, A Legacy – a contemporary drama about Chinese Theatre Circle’s founders Joanna and her late husband, Leslie Wong – is Ming and Joanna’s first time collaborating.

Although it may seem a step out of their usual art forms, both have their roots in contemporary theatre – Ming wrote the book for hit musical Chang & Eng in 1997 and Joanna recalls acting in a production of Macbeth when she was 13.

One Love, A Legacy plays on Sept 19 and 20 at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre at the Esplanade .

Joanna, used to taking on characters, will be playing herself in this story and finds it a “painful” challenge to not ad-lib about her own life and Leslie . She says: “The person doing the surtitles told me I must follow the script properly – because the surtitles are being projected.”

The fingerprints of his stage-legend aunt are everywhere in Ming’s work, be it directly in his futuristic theatrical installation Wayang Spaceship (2022) or more subtly in his re-enactment of film-maker P. Ramlee’s movies, and in his latest film as artist-in-residence at London’s National Gallery. As a child , Ming often took his grandmother – Leslie’s mother – to see Joanna perform.

One Love, A Legacy is Ming Wong and Joanna Wong’s first time collaborating, and is a contemporary drama about Chinese Theatre Circle’s founders Joanna and her late husband, Leslie Wong. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

But how does Joanna approach Ming’s works? She says at the Chinese Theatre Circle’s space in Chinatown: “Some of his works, I could not understand – it was beyond me and I was too old-fashioned at that time. But as the years went by, I was able to appreciate more of what he’s done. His generation is completely different from my generation – his art has gone way beyond.”

To which Ming, who sees himself as taking on an outsider’s point of view in this production, replies: “But, in the same way, when I look at Chinese opera – this is beyond my world. It’s something so traditional and old that I cannot enter. But after a while, I find that I can understand and appreciate it. Maybe it’s a very nice meeting in the middle.”

Part of Ming’s work is also to show that, despite the popular image of opera as a traditional form, Joanna has been on the edge of some serious experimenting. He says: “Nowhere on earth has a Chinese opera group done experiments with language and made Chinese opera in English and Malay.”

Joanna quickly adds: “And we were about to do it in Tamil.”

She had wanted to collaborate with Indian classical dance pioneer and founder of Bhaskar’s Arts Academy K.P. Bhaskar, but he died in 2013 before the project could be realised.

One Love, A Legacy weaves the history of Chinese opera in Singapore with media history and national history. Among the things that Ming has done for the show is recreate the voice of Leslie with the help of artificial intelligence, using audio recordings.

Cantonese opera doyenne Joanna Wong (right), her former student Christopher Choo (left) and multimedia director and executive producer Ming Wong (centre) looking through old photographs of Joanna at the Chinese Theatre Circle. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Leslie wore multiple hats as composer, poet, writer and educator. But he rarely took the spotlight on stage, and was more of a behind-the-scenes man. Says Ming: “It’s really a new thing for us that we have both Leslie and Joanna’s worlds together on the same stage. He was the engine behind the Chinese Theatre Circle.”

One Love, A Legacy was conceptualised by two of Joanna’s former students, Christopher Choo and Jaron Leong, who are veteran opera artists in Singapore.

On the people he hopes the show will attract, Choo says: “It acts as a bridge for non-Chinese opera-goers . If you want them to come and watch a traditional Chinese opera, it may be too overwhelming for them.”

On the future of Chinese Theatre Circle, which celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2026 , Joanna is uncertain. She has not identified a successor, but says the company is having many discussions.

“To look after a group like the Chinese Theatre Circle is not easy. It’s not just putting on a performance. There’s a lot of admin and accounting work and that backroom type of work is very strenuous and time-consuming. A lot of the people who are doing performances are not interested in doing the admin work.”

Actress Cynthia Chow, 72, rehearsing for One Love, A Legacy at the Chinese Theatre Circle on Aug 28. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Today, she laments that she finds it difficult to fill smaller theatres when she could easily fill the 3,420-seat National Theatre in the 1970s. But she is still optimistic about the future of Chinese opera, having heard the death knell for her beloved art form since the 1950s.

She co-founded Chinese Theatre Circle with Leslie in 1981 precisely to ensure that Chinese opera would keep on living.

For her, the art form’s stubborn presence counts for something. She says: “Is it still a dying art now? It’s been dying for 70 years.”

Book It/One Love, A Legacy: Celebrating Joanna & Leslie Wong And Chinese Theatre Circle

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, 8 Raffles Avenue

When: Sept 19, 7.30pm; Sept 20, 3pm

Admission: $40 to $68, eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: str.sg/9ZXmf