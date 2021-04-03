Chihuly exhibition at Gardens by the Bay

Dale Chihuly, the American artist known for his huge blown-glass sculptures, will present his first major garden exhibition in Asia at Gardens by the Bay next month.

Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom will run from May 1 to Aug 1 and feature 25 of the artist's large-scale installations as well as more than 80 pedestal sculptures and twodimensional works.

The large-scale works measure up to 10m in height and weigh as much as 3,600kg. They are to be shipped directly from Seattle and installed on-site in Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and outdoor gardens.

Among the works on show are Setting Sun, And Moon, which was last presented in the landmark exhibition Chihuly In The Light Of Jerusalem 2000; and Ethereal White Persians and Cloud Forest Persians, which debuted in 2019 at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London.

"I'm thrilled to show my work in such a dynamic location in Singapore," said Chihuly, who is 80 this year, in a media statement.

"The natural world is an endless source for creativity and it has been so inspiring to bring my work to life in this urban garden oasis."

Chihuly, a trailblazer in the art of blown glass whose work is in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, has long had a presence in Singapore.

His installations are on display in the likes of the Resorts World Sentosa integrated resort and The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom is organised by lifestyle group Hustle & Bustle, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and presented by Bank of Singapore and OCBC Premier Private Client.

OCBC deputy president Ching Wei Hong said: "With borders closed and travel restricted due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many of us have not been able to access world-class art and performances overseas.

"We hope the beautiful and gravity-defying glass expressions of human creativity and imagination of Dale Chihuly's masterpieces will bring joy to everyone during this challenging time."​