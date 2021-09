SINGAPORE - Checkpoint Theatre's latest production, Keluarga Besar En. Karim (The Karims), was intended as the company's return to live theatre. But pandemic uncertainties turned the 90-minute play into a feature film instead.

The play looks at the dynamics of a family's relationships when a new son-in-law, Aqil, moves into the family home. It is written by Adib Kosnan, who also plays Aqil.