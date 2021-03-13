Chateau of art and culture

CULTURAL JOURNEY: An art gallery at the Chateau de Chantilly in Chantilly, some 50km north of Paris. The venue, which has the second largest collection of ancient art in France after the Louvre Museum, has maintained the same layout of the paintings
CULTURAL JOURNEY: An art gallery at the Chateau de Chantilly in Chantilly, some 50km north of Paris. The venue, which has the second largest collection of ancient art in France after the Louvre Museum, has maintained the same layout of the paintings since the 19th century.
HISTORY IN CHAPTERS: There are more than 60,000 volumes in the Chantilly collection, with close to 20,000 of them being exhibited - a testament to the passion for books of the Duke of Aumale, the original owner of Chateau de Chantilly.
HISTORY IN CHAPTERS: There are more than 60,000 volumes in the Chantilly collection, with close to 20,000 of them being exhibited - a testament to the passion for books of the Duke of Aumale, the original owner of Chateau de Chantilly.
IN FOR A RIDE: Ms Sophie Bienaime (above) is head of the venue's Great Stables, which not only houses a museum for horses, but also offers equestrian shows.
IN FOR A RIDE: Ms Sophie Bienaime (above) is head of the venue's Great Stables, which not only houses a museum for horses, but also offers equestrian shows.
TOP ATTRACTION: Besides stunning architecture (above), the venue also boasts gardens spanning 115ha, housing plots designed along French, Anglo-Chinese and English themes.
TOP ATTRACTION: Besides stunning architecture (above), the venue also boasts gardens spanning 115ha, housing plots designed along French, Anglo-Chinese and English themes.
  • Published
    4 min ago

