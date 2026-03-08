For subscribers
Theatre review
Charmingly chaotic Tall Tales: Bananas & Ang Ku Kuehs tells weird and whimsical fables for adults
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2026
The Finger Players and Shakespeare’s Wild Sisters Group
Esplanade Theatre Studio
March 7, 3pm
The Finger Players is known for its experimental puppet theatre work which constantly pushes the boundaries of the form beyond mere child’s play. So, its latest collaboration with Taiwan’s Shakespeare’s Wild Sisters Group is on brand – remaking folk tales for adults.