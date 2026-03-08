Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tall Tales: Bananas & Ang Ku Kuehs is a collaboration between Singapore and Taiwan.

Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2026

The Finger Players and Shakespeare’s Wild Sisters Group

Esplanade Theatre Studio

March 7, 3pm

The Finger Players is known for its experimental puppet theatre work which constantly pushes the boundaries of the form beyond mere child’s play. So, its latest collaboration with Taiwan’s Shakespeare’s Wild Sisters Group is on brand – remaking folk tales for adults.