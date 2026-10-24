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Concert review

Chamber orchestra re:Sound in fine spirited form with pianist duo Pascal Roge and Elena Font

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French pianist Pascal Roge (right) and his wife Elena Font played a varied programme with re:Sound orchestra.

French pianist Pascal Roge (right) and his wife Elena Font played a varied programme with re:Sound orchestra.

PHOTO: JACK YAM

Chang Tou Liang

  • re:Sound gave a strong concert with Pascal Roge and Elena Font on two pianos. They played Saint-Saens, Malcolm Arnold and an encore by Ravel.
  • The Saint-Saens opener had some early timing issues, but solo players stood out in several movements, especially in 'The Swan'.
  • Mozart’s 'Paris Symphony' closed the night with a bigger sound than expected. The audience heard a spirited, polished performance from Singapore’s chamber orchestra.

AI generated

Victoria Concert Hall
Nov 23, 7.30pm

Forty years ago to the month, French pianist Pascal Roge made his first appearance in Singapore playing Camille Saint-Saens’ Fifth Piano Concerto with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. He has since graced the country’s stages on multiple occasions. Celebrating his 75th birthday in 2026, he and his Spanish pianist wife Elena Font made their debut with re:Sound on two pianos.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.