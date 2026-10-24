Chamber orchestra re:Sound in fine spirited form with pianist duo Pascal Roge and Elena Font

Victoria Concert Hall

Nov 23, 7.30pm

Forty years ago to the month, French pianist Pascal Roge made his first appearance in Singapore playing Camille Saint-Saens’ Fifth Piano Concerto with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. He has since graced the country’s stages on multiple occasions. Celebrating his 75th birthday in 2026 , he and his Spanish pianist wife Elena Font made their debut with re:Sound on two pianos.