Concert review
Chamber orchestra re:Sound in fine spirited form with pianist duo Pascal Roge and Elena Font
- re:Sound gave a strong concert with Pascal Roge and Elena Font on two pianos. They played Saint-Saens, Malcolm Arnold and an encore by Ravel.
- The Saint-Saens opener had some early timing issues, but solo players stood out in several movements, especially in 'The Swan'.
- Mozart’s 'Paris Symphony' closed the night with a bigger sound than expected. The audience heard a spirited, polished performance from Singapore’s chamber orchestra.
AI generated
Victoria Concert Hall
Nov 23, 7.30pm
Forty years ago to the month, French pianist Pascal Roge made his first appearance in Singapore playing Camille Saint-Saens’ Fifth Piano Concerto with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. He has since graced the country’s stages on multiple occasions. Celebrating his 75th birthday in 2026, he and his Spanish pianist wife Elena Font made their debut with re:Sound on two pianos.