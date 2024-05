SINGAPORE – X-rays and interviews with medical experts are not usual fodder for an art exhibition. But medical paraphernalia and information are at the heart of Laid Bare: Frida’s Inner World, which opens at the ArtScience Museum on May 4.

On display are original documents such as an X-ray of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s spine, medical records of her surgeries and photographs of the American British Cowdray Hospital in Mexico City, where she was treated until her death in 1954.