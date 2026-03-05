Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A tiger upends a family’s dynamics in Barrowland Ballet’s Tiger Tale, for audiences aged seven and up.

March On

March On may be billed as the Esplanade’s festival for young audiences, but it is also turning into a surprise annual stop for some very engaging dance shows.

First up is Glasgow-based Barrowland Ballet’s Tiger Tale at the Esplanade Theatre Studio on March 13 and 14. A tiger upends a family’s dynamics in this energetic black box production for audiences aged seven and up.

Within the confines of a cage defined by spider-webbed string, dancers enact this tale of a girl’s relationship with her parents. Audiences get to explore the set after the show.

Dance fans will also want to put in their diary Chotto Desh by the renowned Akram Khan Dance Company, which last appeared in 2024’s March On with its Jungle Book Reimagined production .

Chotto Desh, which means “small homeland” in Bengali, features the same blend of animation, dance and spoken text as Jungle Book, and will be performed at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on March 21.

Chotto Desh by the renowned Akram Khan Dance Company. PHOTO: CAMILLA GREENWELL

Adapted in 2015 from Khan’s Olivier Award-winning solo Desh, it tells the story of a young man’s memories and dreams as he moves between Bangladesh and Britain.

Families with tiny tots and young children will want to check out the full programme. Look out for Babyzillas, an interactive theatre playground for toddlers (participants have to be members of Esplanade’s PIP’s Club), and Indonesian group UlangAlik’s charming puppetry show Four-Legged Friends at the Concourse.

Where: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Tiger Tale, March 13, 5pm, March 14, 11am and 3pm; Chotto Desh, March 21, 3 and 7.30pm, March 22, 3pm

Admission: Ticketed and free

Info: str.sg/oLAJG

Welcome Home! – Utterly Art Artists Return To 20B Mosque Street

Reconcile by street artist TraseOne is one of the works in the Welcome Home! group show. PHOTO: TRASEONE

Veteran art gallery Utterly Art makes a comeback in collaboration with the Visual Arts Centre (VAC) with this new show at its old Chinatown premise.

The independent gallery has long been a champion of home-grown artists since its early years in South Bridge Road before relocating to the heart of Chinatown. It shuttered in 2024.

Its old premise was vacant before VAC director Iola Liu took over the space, revamping it as a combination of retail art gallery and art studio under the name VAC Art Gallery And Studio.

She says: “We’ve always wanted a space where we could host and promote local artists and emerging South-east Asian ones. With so many local shows having been hosted at this venue, now revamped into a cosy art gallery and studio, we’re most delighted and honoured to welcome the start of hopefully many collaborations with Utterly Art and local artists.”

Visual Arts Centre has a new space in Mosque Street and the opening show is a collaboration with former tenant Utterly Art. PHOTO: VISUAL ARTS CENTRE

This group show features 20 artists, including some familiar names who have had long associations with Utterly Art, such as Aaron Gan and Andre Tan. The works span a range of media from acrylic to print. With prices starting at $600, this is a good introduction to affordable art by home-grown talents for budding collectors.

Street artist TraseOne’s fun series features pairs of male figures interacting across squares, while Tan’s pop-art style fits into any contemporary Singapore home.

Those in search of more traditional styles can look at Foo Kwee Horng’s charming Waxed Meat series of market scenes, or Gabby Malpas’ Peranakan-themed still life works.

Mr Cool Lee #3 by artist Andre Tan is one of the works in the group show Welcome Home!. PHOTO: ANDRE TAN

Besides the usual art for sale, VAC has also lined up classes. Watch out for a watercolour painting workshop with Singapore’s master of light Ong Kim Seng on March 15. Also in the works are a doodling session with graffiti artist Antz, and botanical watercolour sessions. For details, go to VAC’s website.

Where: 20B Mosque Street

MRT: Chinatown

When: March 5 to April 5, Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 7pm, Sundays, 10am to 6pm

Admission: Free; Masterclass with Ong Kim Seng, $180 a person, $340 for two

Info: visualartscentre.sg

Rirkrit Tiravanija: Say Yes To Everything

Rirkrit Tiravanija’s Untitled (lunch box), 1996 is one of the works on display at STPI. PHOTO: RIRKRIT TIRAVANIJA

Meet Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija for a snack and a chat at his upcoming solo show at STPI.

Say Yes To Everything brings together editioned objects and prints the Argentina-born artist has made over a decade of practice. He is a familiar face at STPI, having done four residencies at the workshop which have spawned works for various exhibitions at the space.

The food and conversation programme for the upcoming show springs from his practice of communal meals, and he has picked a dessert to share with visitors on the opening day of March 7.

There will also be a lunch programme on March 13, April 25 and May 8 to activate his work, Untitled (lunch box), 1996. Eight visitors can share in a Thai meal served in tiffin carriers, and their communal meal and conversation will become part of the artwork. Participation is by walk-in only, and note that dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.

Rirkrit Tiravanija’s Untitled 2017, 2016, is cast from STPI handmade paper. PHOTO: RIRKRIT TIRAVANIJA

While the food programme is restricted due to the nature of the participatory performance, there are many other works to engage visitors’ attention.

Two other series – Untitled 2008-2011 (the map of the land of feeling) and Untitled (rucksack installation) – will be on show. The map series repurposes Rirkrit’s travel paraphernalia in an exploration of how movement shapes identity, while the rucksack installation remakes a travel-ready backpack stuffed with food, cooking utensils and a map into a travelling artwork.

The show also gives people a chance to revisit prints that the artist made in his residencies at the workshop.