Canon Singapore’s chief Toshiyuki Ishii turns waiting times into pockets of learning with reading

Toshiyuki “Tiger” Ishii, president and chief executive of Canon Singapore, likes print books as he can underline key ideas and make notes in the margins.

Who: Toshiyuki “Tiger” Ishii, president and chief executiv e, Canon Singapore. The 63-year-old joined Canon in 1988 and has since climbed the ranks over nearly four decades in the company, working in postings from Hong Kong and New York to China and now, his second stint in Singapore. He gained his Tiger nickname in Hong Kong as a way to avoid e-mail mix-ups with colleagues who shared the same name.

“My three most recent reads all explore strategy and organisational renewal, which are useful themes as I lead Canon Singapore, our regional headquarters for South and South-east Asia, in one of the world’s fastest-changing regions.

The first is a Japanese-language edition of Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard Rumelt. Rumelt argues that much of what is used for strategy in organisations is really a collection of goals, slogans and ambitions, and that real strategy begins with an honest diagnosis of the challenge, followed by focused and coherent action.

This resonates deeply with how I approach leadership. Whenever we embark on something new, my first question to any team has and will always be, ‘Why are we doing this?’ Without clarity of purpose, effort becomes scattered and impact is diluted.

My personal motto is ‘Simple. Focus. Impact’, so it’s a pleasure to read a respected professor making the same argument.

Another is Jack Welch & The G.E. Way by Robert Slater, which I am revisiting. The book chronicles how General Electric shed the bureaucracy that had slowed it down and rebuilt itself into a fast, competitive organisation.

There are a few books I come back to over the years, but this is one I return to most often. I have reread it at different points in my career: as a young trainee in Asia, while leading Canon’s camera business in the United States, and again now in Singapore.

Each time, I take away something different, because the challenges in front of me have changed. When I first read it, I was most interested in how Welch competed and won. Later in my career, I paid more attention to how he rebuilt an organisation that had become slow and complacent. Today, I find myself focusing on how he prepared his company for a future that had not yet arrived.

A book you return to is a little like a mirror, reflecting where you are at that moment in your own journey.

My favourite quote comes from Welch himself: ‘Whatever it is – we’re going to be number one or number two, or fix/close/sell’.

These words capture a lesson I have learnt many times over: that leadership is about focus. I have learnt that success comes from choosing our battles carefully and committing to them fully.

The second half of the quote is just as significant. In our industry, technology moves extraordinarily fast. I have seen market-leading products lose ground almost overnight. Film gave way to digital, and compact cameras lost market share to smartphones, before finding a new audience among younger creators.

When something is not working, doing nothing is the worst option. Having the honesty to face and fix it, the courage to change direction or the discipline to let it go is crucial to turning the tide around.

For me, the quote is a reminder that the best time to change is while things are still going well. Standing still is never an option and the future rewards those who prepare for it early.

Closer to home is Lee Kuan Yew: The Grand Master’s Insights On China, The United States, And The World, compiled by Graham Allison, Robert Blackwill and Ali Wyne. This book holds special meaning for me. I first came to Singapore in 1998 and fell in love with this country.

Reading his reflections living in the country he built gives the book extra meaning for me. Mr Lee’s insights are concise, candid and remarkably prescient, offering a clear-eyed perspective of Asia’s place in the world.

For me, reading isn’t tied to a particular place or time of day. I read whenever and wherever I have spare time. I simply make use of pockets of time over a busy week.

Reading is my way of turning my own waiting time into something that supports my learning. You don’t need perfect conditions for it – only a book and the willingness to open it.

The best place to read simply becomes wherever I am when I have spare time. That might be during my commute on the MRT, while waiting in the queue or at an airport lounge during my travels.

Ultimately, the setting matters less than the mindset, as I believe a book can turn any ordinary moment into something worthwhile.

I enjoy reading in print, as I like to underline key ideas, make notes in the margins and go back to them later, allowing me to make a record of my thinking that I can easily revisit. When I return to a book, those notes show me what I was thinking at that stage of my life, almost like a conversation with my younger self.

I usually buy books from Amazon. I don’t usually browse for a particular title. Instead, I search by topic, whatever subject is on my mind at the time, such as strategy, leadership or the forces shaping Asia. Before buying anything, I read the reviews carefully. I want to understand what others have gained from it before I choose to delve into it.

Most of what I read is non-fiction, because I enjoy books that help me think more clearly about the challenges in front of me.

That said, I do occasionally pick up a fiction book, which is usually from the mystery genre, as it is a nice change of pace and allows for imagination to take over.”