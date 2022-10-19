Candoco Dance Company, Kidd Pivot among Esplanade’s rebranded da:ns focus series in 2023

A more youthful vibe takes over for the weekend of Dec 1 to 3 as FL/OW The FULL OUT! – Weekend showcases street dance. There will be performances, battles and workshops.

Esplanade has showcased international and home-grown street dance crews before and the street dance weekend will aim to create awareness about street dance as well as support development of the dance form.

Ms Tan said there are two key areas for the arts centre: “Continuing street dance programmes, which are popular and able to attract and connect with large audience numbers of youths, while still ensuring high artistic quality; and encouraging the development of street dance choreography and expand creative approaches beyond local conventions.”

She noted there are practitioners here experimenting with street dance.

“This is exciting for us because, internationally in Australia, Europe and the United States, there are also street dance artists expanding street dance, creating contemporary full-length works. Therefore, with the introduction of da:ns focus, Esplanade will aim to further expose and engage our local choreographers.”

But balletomanes will need to wait till 2024 for a ballet weekend.

More programme details for da:ns focus will be released at a later date.

This year’s da:ns festival is ongoing and will end on Sunday.

Go to https://www.esplanade.com/whats-on/festivals-and-series/festivals/2022/dans-festival for more information.