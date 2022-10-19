Candoco Dance Company, Kidd Pivot among Esplanade’s rebranded da:ns focus series in 2023

SINGAPORE – Differently abled dancers from London-based Candoco Dance Company will kick off Esplanade’s rebranded da:ns focus series in April 2023.
The arts centre’s contemporary dance festival will take the form of themed weekends from next year. Candoco’s performances will anchor the April 14 to 16 weekend themed EveryBody.
Ms Faith Tan, 39, Esplanade’s head of dance and international development, noted that the idea of the “perfect body is perpetuated in dance”.
“The first weekend for da:ns focus 2023 will focus on dance created with inclusivity, diversity and participation in mind, as well as present dance projects that work with non-professional communities or non-typical dancing bodies.“
The new format for da:ns focus includes a full weekend of activities.
For April, there will be free participatory activities at the Forecourt Garden offering everybody, and every body, a chance to experience dance.
Ms Tan added: “These programmes will be suitable for all levels, which also act as social events where families and friends are encouraged to come together to enjoy. “
Contemporary dance fans can look forward to cutting-edge fare in May and October.
Body Language, the theme for May 5 to 7, features Canadian troupe Kidd Pivot, celebrated choreographer Crystal Pite’s company, which will stage Revisor. This 2019 work, a dance-theatre piece inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s 1836 comedy of errors The Inspector General, was originally scheduled for 2020’s Singapore International Festival of Arts.
China’s Tao Dance Theater anchors the weekend of Oct 13 to 15.
Choreographer Tao Ye, last in Singapore in 2014 for the da:ns festival, will present more of his signature minimalist dance works based on his Circular Movement System. The weekend will also highlight contemporary dance works by Asian artists.
A more youthful vibe takes over for the weekend of Dec 1 to 3 as FL/OW The FULL OUT! – Weekend showcases street dance. There will be performances, battles and workshops.
Esplanade has showcased international and home-grown street dance crews before and the street dance weekend will aim to create awareness about street dance as well as support development of the dance form.
Ms Tan said there are two key areas for the arts centre: “Continuing street dance programmes, which are popular and able to attract and connect with large audience numbers of youths, while still ensuring high artistic quality; and encouraging the development of street dance choreography and expand creative approaches beyond local conventions.”
She noted there are practitioners here experimenting with street dance.
“This is exciting for us because, internationally in Australia, Europe and the United States, there are also street dance artists expanding street dance, creating contemporary full-length works. Therefore, with the introduction of da:ns focus, Esplanade will aim to further expose and engage our local choreographers.”
But balletomanes will need to wait till 2024 for a ballet weekend.
More programme details for da:ns focus will be released at a later date.
This year’s da:ns festival is ongoing and will end on Sunday.
Go to https://www.esplanade.com/whats-on/festivals-and-series/festivals/2022/dans-festival for more information.