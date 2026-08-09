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Concert review

Canadian pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin shows mastery of wide repertoire in concerts with SSO

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Marc-Andre Hamelin at piano. PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM trout.jpg 

Canada’s Marc-Andre Hamelin at the piano.

PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

Chang Tou Liang

  • Marc-Andre Hamelin showcased his mastery in Brahms' Second Piano Concerto with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, blending virtuosity and ensemble seamlessly under conductor Sebastian Weigle.
  • Hamelin's chamber concert featured outstanding collaborations, especially in Brahms' Horn Trio and Schubert's Trout Quintet, highlighting the warmth and unity among musicians.
  • The concerts demonstrated the universality of chamber music, where renowned soloists and orchestra members performed together with exceptional skill and musicality.

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Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Aug 6, 7.30pm

With musicians of Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Victoria Concert Hall
Aug 8, 4pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.