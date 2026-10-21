Can Finnish maestro Hannu Lintu forge a uniquely Singaporean sound for the SSO?

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WUHAN – Before the age of mass recording and converging tastes, one could well identify an orchestra by ear.

Finnish maestro Hannu Lintu thinks that is still possible. His ambition as the Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) new music director is to forge a recognisable sound for the 47-year-old group, a youngling among centenarian heavyweights.

Less than four months into his tenure, he is already stretching his 99 musicians on their first international tour together – seven Chinese cities in two weeks, two programmes and a penchant for keeping musicians on their toes in concert.

Lintu – who turned 59 on the tour’s opening day in Shanghai – is discovering the instant glue of travelling with the orchestra, starting with an unprecedented six birthday cakes.

“I’m sure that, after nine Mahler 1s in two weeks, things will be very different,” Lintu says in Wuhan, the orchestra’s second stop, referring to the tour’s staple Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 In D Major “Titan”. “You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs. I don’t know which eggs I’m breaking now, but I have a feeling we’re going towards something.”

Lintu and the SSO in rehearsal before its sold-out concert as part of the Beijing Music Festival on Oct 19. PHOTO: SPLENDID TIANJIN MEDIA

Around 9,500 tickets to the China tour have been sold so far, which means a 97 per cent house capacity including sold-out concerts in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Xiamen – the orchestra’s last stop on Oct 25.

The impressive turnout for the SSO comes amid a month when classical titans like the Vienna Philharmonic and the London Philharmonic are also touring China.

While Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua has attracted her own fan base as soloist, others are curious to hear what change the acclaimed Lintu is auguring for the SSO.

But the no-nonsense maestro quickly pre-empts any attempt to get him to describe this new sound, and will say only that he is trying to achieve more variety in texture and dynamics, all while keeping the orchestra under control.

Adapting to the acoustics of foreign halls, he says, will help develop flexible muscles for the orchestra. Musicians have noted his preference for, as exhilarating as it is risky, springing musical surprises in concert.

On alert, the musicians’ eyes follow the mercurial Lintu, who cuts a striking figure on the podium, especially in moments he erupts in fierce passion. They gamely take on these dynamic shifts, and each of the three Mahler 1s performed in China at the time of writing takes on a distinct flavour.

Lintu's ambition as the SSO’s new music director is to forge a recognisable sound for the 47-year-old group. PHOTO: SPLENDID TIANJIN MEDIA

The Rauma-born maestro is the fourth music director in the orchestra’s history, and takes over from Austrian maestro Hans Graf, whose tenure saw the orchestra placing in the world’s 21 best by BBC music magazine in 2022.

Lintu studied cello and piano at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, and conducting under Finnish maestro Jorma Panula, a world-famous conducting pedagogue.

Where Graf had said in his exit interview that it would have been fine to keep the polished orchestra at “cruising altitude”, Lintu appears keen to incite some necessary turbulence to push the orchestra to articulate something new.

Although the orchestra is already planning ahead for its 50th anniversary celebrations slated for 2029, the clear-eyed maestro’s more immediate priority is to ensure that every position in the orchestra has a permanent player, of which there are still a handful of vacancies.

This season, the orchestra appointed Canadian violinist Andrew Beer as concertmaster, a position that has been vacant since 2019.

Lintu, hailing from a Finnish scene that has sometimes been dubbed as a paradise for contemporary classical composers, has made no secret of his vision to pitch Singapore as a “hub for Asian contemporary music”.

He is committed to bringing one Singapore work on every tour – a South-east Asian tour and European tour are expected next – and, to that end , there are plans to shake up the commissioning process.

“I think it needs to have a longer perspective,” says Lintu. He cites the multi-year commissioning model of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra – of which he was chief conductor from 2013 to 2021 – in which composers are invited to compose shorter pieces, before successful ones graduate to concertos and larger symphonic work.

On the China tour, Singaporean composer Wang Chenwei’s drama-drenched 15-minute symphonic poem The Sisters’ Islands has been a hit with Chinese audiences on Chinese social media platform RedNote.

Exposed to Singaporean work by his Singaporean head of artistic planning Christopher Cheong, Lintu is starting to see an unlikely parallel to 19th-century Europe. Then, in an age of musical nationalism, European composers – from Polish composer Frederic Chopin to Czech composer Antonin Dvorak – began to incorporate national themes and folk songs into their music.

So, too, Singaporean composers today are threading multicultural folk songs into the country’s musical tapestry. But the European composers soon broke away from obvious national themes and started working in a more modernist, abstracted vein. This is where Lintu thinks Singaporean composition needs to go next.

SSO music director Hannu Lintu said: “You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs. I don’t know which eggs I’m breaking now, but I have a feeling we’re going towards something.” ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

He has in mind Finland’s most famous composer, Jean Sibelius, whose early music drew heavily on Karelian folk music but later developed a more international style, dropping overt folk references although the music has audibly been marinated in its local influences.

The orchestra’s tour encore of Sibelius’ Andante Festivo, with its lush strings, perhaps implicitly made a bold wish upon a star.

Singapore, too – only slightly larger than Finland in population – could well punch above its weight in the international classical music scene.

From Asia, he cites Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu and Chinese composer Chen Qigang as prime examples of composers who have been feted for expressing national sentiment as well as having universal purchase.

“It is possible to be a national composer and an international composer at the same time. This is our project,” he said.