Bringing visual arts to people in a pandemic

EUGENE TAN, 48

Director of the National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum

Some 90,000 people have seen art by more than 170 artists at 11 institutions over the past five months under an initiative spearheaded by the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) and Singapore Art Museum (SAM).

In terms of access and impact, Proposals For Novel Ways Of Being was undoubtedly the biggest visual arts event of a disruptive pandemic year that saw art fair postponements and venue closures.

For the two institutions' leadership role in this initiative, Dr Eugene Tan, director of NGS and SAM, is in Life's Power List again, for the seventh time in his career.

The 48-year-old is quick to emphasise that Proposals is a team effort involving 12 venues, including Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) ADM Gallery; Coda Culture; Grey Projects; Inter-mission; Lasalle's Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore; National Museum of Singapore; NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore; soft/wall/studs; STPI; and The Substation.

Proposals, he says, "represents a united response from the visual arts community to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, and embodies a collective effort to stand in solidarity with the local arts community, and the Singapore community at large".

Working on this massive programme has "highlighted the collective responsibility that art institutions, such as the gallery, SAM and our fellow institutional partners and art spaces, have in sustaining and growing the local arts ecology in our different ways", he adds.

"The enthusiasm and openness of all the other organisations and artist groups to collaborate was extremely encouraging, and the success of the initiative was entirely dependent on the collegiality, energy and inspiration of all the participants."

There are no plans to extend the six-month initiative after the last show, ADM's In Our Best Interest: Afro-Southeast Asian Affinities During A Cold War, runs from Jan 21 to March 27.

But NGS and SAM have learnt from this experience and it will inform the institutions' programming for the future, "in terms of how we work with the local art community and arts ecology to grow the awareness and understanding of art's role and agency among our publics in Singapore".

Dr Tan says: "This initiative has demonstrated an eagerness to collaborate across the board, as well as the importance of large institutions connecting more deeply with our local scene.

"Given the changes we are all facing, the need to be more responsive, open and networked has become clearer, and this will have an impact on how we work and the programming that we undertake from here on."

Ong Sor Fern