Bring on the laughs

Wearing a bowler hat and that familiar toothbrush moustache, street actor Usman Khan (above) performs a Charlie Chaplin impersonation at a train station in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar for a few rupees. The 32-year-old actor hopes the silent film antics of old will bring joy to the residents of the notoriously chaotic city. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Wearing a bowler hat and that familiar toothbrush moustache, street actor Usman Khan (above) performs a Charlie Chaplin impersonation at a train station in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar for a few rupees. The 32-year-old actor hopes the silent film antics of old will bring joy to the residents of the notoriously chaotic city. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Khan said the idea to impersonate Chaplin's iconic character from The Tramp (1915) came to him as he watched a video of the legendary silent film actor while recovering from an illness. "I thought I should start acting like Charlie and spread happiness among the people, to take their minds off the pandemic," he said. In two months, he has attracted more than 850,000 followers and garnered millions of likes on TikTok, the popular platform where he uploads videos of his slapstick routine. It has not been all laughs for Khan who, like many in Pakistan, is struggling to hold down a full-time job amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic. The Chaplin shtick, he said, has given him a new purpose. "That's why I like to get up like Chaplin, to hide all my worries and grief."PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Topics: 