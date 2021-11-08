Bridgerton author Julia Quinn fights for romance Singapore Writers Festival

Julia Quinn, the author behind steamy Regency-era series Bridgerton, laid out a spirited defence of the romance novel in a virtual session at the Singapore Writers Festival, which runs till next Sunday with the theme Guilty Pleasures.

"I don't think we should feel guilty about reading for pleasure," the American author, 51, told moderator Jollin Tan yesterday.

"We tend to elevate art that does not model and celebrate happiness. We also tend to minimise the importance of things that are defined or perceived as feminine.

"Our emotions, our mental health, our feelings - why are we saying that's not important? Why is our search for love and a happy ending any less important than the quest?" she added, referring to white male quest narratives in stories like Frank Herbert's Dune (1965).

"You don't have to change the entire world for your life and your pursuit of happiness and peace to be important."

Quinn's best-selling series (2000 to 2006), about the love lives of eight siblings navigating Regency high society, has been adapted for the small screen by star producer Shonda Rhimes and took Netflix by storm last year. A second season is under way.

Many fans were shocked that Rege-Jean Page, one of the first season's breakout stars, will not be returning to the show as the Duke of Hastings. Quinn says, however: "His story's done. And even Rhimes is like, 'We're not going to do 15 seasons of tearing this poor couple apart.' They got their happy ending. That's what a romance novel is."

Quinn spoke about balancing authenticity in her historical fiction with the need to be accessible to modern-day readers, and when a sex scene can be too much or not enough.

She said that in her later novels, she has begun to think more about explicit consent rather than implied consent, and to be more aware of people of colour in Regency England.

The Netflix adaptation is notable for its diverse casting, including Page and Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, a character whom Quinn says was one of her favourite additions to the original.

The session was marred towards the end by the technical difficulties that have plagued the festival's online programmes over the weekend.

Several events, including a talk with comics writer G. Willow Wilson and a panel on vanishing trades featuring veteran getai host Wang Lei, could not be broadcast live.

The festival organisers apologised for the glitches in a Facebook post last Saturday, adding that the missing sessions would either be broadcast at a later date during the festival and/or available on video-on-demand from Nov 19 to 28.

