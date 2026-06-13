Breast Cancer Foundation CEO Jacob Soo with some of his favourite books at his office in Sin Ming in May.

Who: Mr Jacob Soo, 42, is chief executive officer of the Breast Cancer Foundation, which he joined in 2025. He brings two decades of experience in the non-profit and public sectors to the foundation, which supports breast cancer patients as well as their caregivers. The foundation recently concluded its 12th annual fund-raiser, Tee For Pink Charity Golf & Dinner 2026. Its fund-raising efforts are ongoing till June 30 at Giving.sg . Donations help the charity advance breast cancer awareness, education and support.

“I am back to reading Tintin In Tibet by Herge. I chose this title as it is less about conquest and more about friendship, hope, loyalty and refusing to give up on someone who may still be saved.

There is probably an assumption that I should be reading something thick, serious and leadership-related – preferably with a subtitle involving strategy, transformation or seven indispensable principles. I do read those books too. But I came back to Tintin partly out of nostalgia and mostly because the stories still work.

They are brisk, beautifully drawn, quietly funny and far wiser than they first appear. As a child, I followed the adventure. As an adult, I notice the values: loyalty, courage, curiosity, friendship and the occasional reminder that even the most determined people need a good dog and a difficult friend.

Tintin In Tibet is one of the most tender Tintin stories. There is no grand villain, no sinister plot, no race for treasure. It is simply about Tintin refusing to give up on his friend Chang, even when everyone else thinks hope is unreasonable.

That resonates with me. In my line of work, I meet people at moments when hope is not sentimental at all. Hope is very practical. It books the screening appointment. It asks the awkward question. It sits beside someone after a diagnosis and says: ‘You are not going through this alone.’

And I enjoy Captain Haddock tremendously. Every serious mission needs someone who complains dramatically, threatens to give up, trips over everything and somehow still keeps climbing the mountain.

I enjoy the range of the Tintin series. The Blue Lotus has moral seriousness and friendship across cultures. The Calculus Affair has the pace of a spy thriller with better hats. The Castafiore Emerald is hilarious because almost nothing happens and yet everything somehow does. And Explorers On The Moon still has that childlike wonder of looking beyond what seems possible.

I read best when the day has loosened its grip – usually at night, when the phone is quieter, the inbox has stopped clearing its throat and I can finally hear my own thoughts.

Reading is not something I squeeze in. It is something I return to. It helps me slow down, breathe better and remember that the world is bigger than the day’s to-do list.

Coffee helps. Coffee understands urgency, mild chaos and the need to remain functional.

Reading also helps me to stay human. At my workplace, I meet women, caregivers, survivors, volunteers and families carrying fear, humour, courage and exhaustion. Sometimes all in the same sentence. Books remind me to listen for the story beneath the story. The most important part is not always the loudest part.

I like reading at home, in cafes and in corners where the book has a fair chance: good light, decent coffee and no one drilling, rushing, conducting a video call on speaker mode or playing a video loudly as though the rest of us have subscribed to his or her channel.

I enjoy reading in public not because I like noise, but because I like life happening around me , at a respectful volume .

I read physical and digital books, but I reserve shelf space for the ones that truly matter: the good reads, the old favourites, the books I know I will return to.

A physical book must earn its place. Space in Singapore is not a philosophical concept; it is a real estate issue. With Tintin especially, the physical book matters. The drawings, the colours, Snowy’s expressions, Captain Haddock’s disasters – they deserve paper.

For everyday reading, though, I am practical. In today’s tempo, digital reading makes sense.

I get books from bookstores, libraries, friends’ recommendations and the occasional online purchase.

The format matters less than the habit. Reading keeps us curious. Curiosity matters whether you are leading an organisation, supporting someone through illness or simply trying to understand why people do what they do.”