Bored with your weekend routine? See where dance takes you with these da:ns festival 2022 performances

Whether you enjoy the fast-paced beats of street dance or the graceful time-honoured form of traditional Asian dance, the 17th edition of da:ns festival has something for you.

Taking place from Oct 13 to Oct 23, the festival is its 17th edition and also its last. After this year, the festival will take on a new format with themed dance programmes spread out through the year.

da:ns festival comprises five segments: Centrestage with dance productions by local and international artists, Shift with thought-provoking works, Next Generation with a spotlight on young dancers, RASAS with its focus on traditional dances from the Asian region, and Participate with dance workshops, talks and masterclasses for all ages.

Here’s a guide to what awaits you at da:ns festival.

If you like immersive experiences…

…Infinitely Closer offers a moving performance featuring holographic projections and 3D sound.