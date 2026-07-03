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Tajuddin, a vintage bookseller and heritage guide, has turned his love of books and history into a life's work.

Some retirement plans naturally give way to a second calling. Azhari Mahmood, widely known as Zari BookStreet, readily admits that his passion for rare and collectible books, and the BookStreet events he curates, have kept him busier than expected – but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

After months of planning, he’s ready to unveil one of BookStreet’s biggest editions yet.

“There are so many book events in the Klang Valley these days, and it’s amazing to see the literary community thriving. For BookStreet, we’ve come this far thanks to a passionate group of rare book collectors, many of whom have grown into respected booksellers serving a niche audience,” says Zari, 70, in a recent interview.

As it approaches its fifth anniversary, BookStreet will bring together more than 25 vendors to Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on July 4 and 5, reinforcing its reputation as a community-driven event. More than that, it has retained its core audience and booksellers while remaining an important marketplace for out-of-print books, collectibles and old world literary discoveries.

“When people come to a BookStreet event, they enjoy browsing table after table of rare and collectible books, many with Malaysian origins because that’s where our curation is focused. What they may not realise is that this isn’t a mainstream book fair with ready stock,” says Zari, who comes from a background in travel writing and publishing and has been a book collector since childhood.

“It’s really a weekend of little discoveries. You just go with what catches your eye, and there’s no need to second-guess it,” he adds candidly.

At this event, the pop-up stalls can hold everything from bargain finds to highly coveted collector’s pieces, with value shaped as much by discovery and demand as by rarity and history.

Maps of Malaysian towns have found a niche audience at BookStreet, with vendors such as HUBooks catering to collectors and curious browsers alike. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

As an experienced bookseller, Zari also enjoys getting lost in the event as a regular book lover. His 21st event is up next, and he still carries the same smile as when it all began.

“I have found quite a few rare books on my want list at past events. If anything, the sellers are just as excited as the buyers, and that is what makes it special,” says Zari.

“Whether you’re buying, selling or collecting, understanding what makes a book valuable is the first step to recognising its true worth,” he adds.

In the past, the rare book community in the Klang Valley largely existed within small circles, with access mostly limited to by-appointment viewings, private estate sales and the occasional event at venues such as Badan Warisan Malaysia.

The resurgence of book culture, particularly since the pandemic, has reshaped the landscape, with rare book sellers now readily found across online marketplaces and social media.

“BookStreet emerged as interest in rare books continued to grow, offering a physical counterpart to an increasingly active online community,” says Zari.

He is quick to point out that BookStreet is not an antiquarian event. Rather, it celebrates the wider ecosystem of rare books, where history, craftsmanship and collecting come together.

“This isn’t a huge book event with thousands of people walking through the door, or bound by rigid antiquarian standards,” says Zari.

The resurgence of book culture, particularly since the pandemic, has reshaped the landscape, with rare book sellers now readily found across online marketplaces and social media. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

“What we have is something more relaxed - it gives people space to explore at their own pace, and just as importantly, to embark on a bit of a treasure hunt.”

At BookStreet, he adds visitors can also find leads and contacts for book repairs, from simple fixes to full restoration work.

“When it comes to aesthetics, some books are valued not just for what they say, but for how they’re made.

“Clear typography, thoughtful layouts and fine presswork can turn a book into something people want to collect, while a distinctive binding can, on its own, make it sought after,” says Zari.

Find your tribe

About 70 per cent of BookStreet’s vendors have been together since its early days five years ago, and many know each other well, each with their own niche.

With each new event, the community also makes a conscious effort to bring in new vendors to keep things fresh and interesting.

“Our vendors have to constantly source and replenish their vintage titles, drawing on years of collecting and extensive networks to offer a diverse selection.

“History remains the biggest draw, but there’s also strong interest in cookbooks, railway and transport, art, culture, travel, military, sports, design and many other specialist subjects,” says Zari.

At a BookStreet event, visitors will find a broad range of printed historical and paper-based materials, including old newspapers, journals and magazines, as well as vintage maps, postcards, posters, pamphlets and manuscripts, each preserving traces of cultural and historical memory.

“There is no judgment, some may visit with a research project in mind, searching for a specific book, others may be collecting vintage recipe books or filling gaps in their rare book libraries, while a few simply come out of curiosity,” he adds.

What Zari knows well is that the serious ones will stay the course at BookStreet each day, from 10am to 7pm, moving between browsing, a coffee and a chat with fellow collectors and new friends.

With a chuckle, he notes that “slow living” may be a trendy tagline, but at BookStreet the early bird usually gets the worm, so visitors tend to arrive early and dive straight in.

“We get all kinds of visitors, from locals to foreigners, and the main interests tend to centre on Malaysia’s story, regional connections, and the colonial era.”

Following this milestone event, Zari is looking to work with regional rare booksellers to host them, encourage dialogue, and explore ideas for book hunting tours and literary travel experiences. He recalls that BookStreet was inspired by his visit a few years ago to the pedestrian-only Hanoi Book Street in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Method in the madness

Alaudin Shahidan, the founder of Tinta Lama, a rare and collectible bookshop based in Alor Setar, Kedah, has been a regular participant in BookStreet events over the years. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The BookStreet community, according to Zari, has also found a method in the madness, ensuring minimal overlap in vendor selections and fostering stronger networking between sellers, while the participation of booksellers from other states gives the event a distinct advantage.

Alaudin Shahidan, the founder of Tinta Lama, a rare and collectible bookshop based in Alor Setar, Kedah, has been a regular participant in BookStreet events over the years.

“As an independent event, BookStreet has grown into a well-organised gathering where both regulars and first-time visitors can easily find their way around.

“Many of the sellers are collectors themselves, and that shared passion shows in their readiness to help – even with the most niche of requests,” says Alaudin, 58, who will be driving down from Kedah this weekend with 40 boxes of rare books.

Tinta Lama, along with Kopi Buk in Kota Baru, Kelantan and HUBooks in Ipoh, have become integral to BookStreet’s story, especially through the vintage books they source from the northern states.

“The curation has become much tighter, in a sense, there’s no need to move from stall to stall. If someone is looking for something from Kedah, there will be a seller able to direct them – and the same goes for Perak, Kelantan, Penang and beyond,” he adds.

HUBooks co-founder Ahmad Zharif, 35, is one of the younger sellers in the rare book market, and he agrees that it can be daunting to make sense of this circuit at first, but believes a person’s passion will ultimately guide them.

“There is no crash course to rare book knowledge, especially when it comes to Malaysiana titles. I found my way by reading old book catalogues and diving into the bibliography, just to gather more information. Tedious? Maybe to some. I loved every bit of it,” says Zharif, who has amassed a collection of books on Perak history as well as old maps of Malaysian towns.

Tajuddin Idrus, a KL-based vintage bookseller and heritage guide, reckons that BookStreet is not the kind of event limited to retirees, despite any stereotypes. Visitors, he notes, are usually drawn to specific eras of rare books, whether from the Malaya period or post-Merdeka years.

“With so much about Malaysia – or Kuala Lumpur in particular – that you can’t simply Google, it is often these old books that fill in the gaps. My specialty is KL history, and as both a book collector and a tour guide, I’ve come to appreciate how valuable it is to understand the capital’s past, especially as the city continues to be reshaped in recent years,” says Tajuddin, 57.

“You see a surge of youth in downtown KL now, and I’m glad some of them are taking things further by looking for books to make sense of where the city comes from,” he adds. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK