Bookmark This! Podcast: Love and marriage in the novels of Monica Ali and Jane Pek

ST's literary podcasters: Arts correspondent Toh Wen Li (left) reading Love Warriors by Monica Ali and assistant Life editor Olivia Ho reading The Verifiers by Jane Pek. PHOTO: OLIVIA HO AND TOH WEN LI
and
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode, The Straits Times' journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li delve into novels about romantic love in the 21st century, including Monica Ali's Love Marriage and Jane Pek's The Verifiers.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:55 The Verifiers by Jane Pek

07:47 Love Marriage by Monica Ali

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg) and Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai



