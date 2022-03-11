Bookmark This! Podcast: Love and marriage in the novels of Monica Ali and Jane Pek

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
In the latest episode, The Straits Times' journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li delve into novels about romantic love in the 21st century, including Monica Ali's Love Marriage and Jane Pek's The Verifiers.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:55 The Verifiers by Jane Pek
07:47 Love Marriage by Monica Ali
Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg) and Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
