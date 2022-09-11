Bookmark This! Ep 33: Art of the steal

The latest episode of this literary podcast by The Straits Times looks at two novels about Asians in the diaspora who know the rules and how to break them: Portrait Of A Thief by Grace D. Li and Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen.
Listen at str.sg/wRMm
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on: Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae
Spotify: str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n
Website: str.sg/stpodcasts
Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg