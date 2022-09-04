Bookmark This! Ep 33: Art of the steal

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two novels about Asians in the diaspora, who know the rules and how to break them: Portrait Of A Thief by Grace D. Li and Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen.

