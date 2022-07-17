Bookmark This! Ep 32: Novel romances

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at three romance novels whose characters fly in the face of stereotypes: Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic by Lauren Ho, You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi and Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

